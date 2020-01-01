NEWS Lucy Boynton using walking to help wellbeing during lockdown Newsdesk Share with :





Lucy Boynton is using walking to help her mental wellbeing during the coronavirus lockdown.



The actress has been self-isolating in London with her Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Rami Malek, and revealed that she has been making the most of slowing down her schedule amid the pandemic.



"Time has obviously slowed down and with going out for walks being the only free thing you can do, we've been making the most of that," she told Elle U.S. "That's been a good education in how to slow it down – (I had) not really realised the pace I was living at and moving at before.



"It's going out and appreciating the parks we have in London. They're just so beautiful. I've been doing a lot of that."



The 26-year-old confessed she and her Oscar-winning boyfriend have been binge-watching shows on Netflix, including the Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance, and reading to get some escapism.



"I've been reading a lot. It's my favourite thing to do. I've been trying to get through as many books as I can. I've been gravitating towards fiction during this time, escapism," Lucy shared.



Elsewhere in the interview, the actress, who has just been announced as the new face of Chloe fragrance Eau de Toilette Rose Tangerine, discussed favourite ever scent.



"It has to be my mum's perfume. I don't remember what it was, which adds to the romance of it," she sweetly explained. "Because it is such a rare smell, when I do smell it, it takes me back to my childhood and the comfort my mum was."