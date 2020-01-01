NEWS Kylie Jenner slammed for not crediting designers in posts Newsdesk Share with :





Kylie Jenner has been slammed for allegedly not crediting fashion designers in her social media posts.



The reality star regularly poses in luxury pieces in glamorous pictures shared on Instagram, and recently posted a snap of her wearing an embellished blue and orange Balmain dress.



Acknowledging the French fashion house's creative director Olivier Rousteing, Kylie captioned a slideshow of her in the eye-catching frock: "Thank you my love @olivier_rousteing for the most perfect bday dress."



However, designer Michael Costello was irked by the 23-year-old's post, and claimed that she does not give creatives enough credit, unless she's paid to do so.



“Thank you Oliver for the perfect bday dress,” he fired in the comments. “And thank you to the no name designers who work tirelessly around the clock on custom looks who she won’t tag , mention or @... Unless it’s paid.”



“And thank you to the glam team who always gets tagged no matter what,” Michael continued, adding that Kylie has worn pieces designed by him, but she has never tagged him in her wide-reaching social media posts.



"This post has nothing to do with me as Kylie only wears something from me once a year and I’m lucky if I get a decent pic to post. No shade to any of her team who styles her and no shame to the glam team. Even though we know you can not wait to unfollow me and drag me for filth!” he wrote.



He implored the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to "maybe once in a while" name the designers who she's been gifted items from.



“But it’s sad that designers work so so so so hard on these opportunities to dress these gorgeous popular women and they only tag the major high end designers like Oliver but forget about the other ones,” Michael added.