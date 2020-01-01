NEWS Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wants Rihanna and Lady Gaga for new show Newsdesk Share with :





Rosie Huntington-Whiteley would love to interview Rihanna and Lady Gaga for her beauty series.



The model has made six episodes for her new show About Face, which is streamed on subscription platform Quibi, and has spoken to a range of icons in the beauty industry. Rosie interviewed famous hair stylists, make-up artists, influencers and founders of successful beauty brands including Kylie Jenner, and now has her sights set on celebrity guests for season two.



“I would love to feature Rihanna, of course,” she said in an interview with StyleCaster. “I would love to speak with Lady Gaga about her new brand. Tracee Ellis Ross. I’m really loving what she’s doing with her haircare brand.



“Carisa Janes from Hourglass is such an incredible founder who I’ve spent a lot of time with over the last few years. She’s become a real mentor of mine, so I’d love to get to the core of her story more. Jessica Alba from Honest Beauty. The list goes on.”



Rihanna has launched a successful cosmetics range Fenty Beauty, while Gaga has beauty brand Haus Laboratories.



Glossier founder Emily Weiss, celebrity make-up artist Sir John, renowned hairstylist Jen Atkin, Huda Beauty founder Huda Kattan and Korean beauty influencer Pony all have an episode dedicated to their successful careers. Rosie flew all over the world to interview beauty moguls for About Face and found the filming schedule intense.



“We filmed one day per episode,” she explained. We were very fast and furious with the way we went about filming. We didn’t have a lot of time. We sat with each founder for probably an hour, maybe two hours max. Each episode had to be storyboarded out…



“We wanted to make it a low lift for all of these founders and these individuals, so we were able to come into their world and not interrupt their busy days and get their story.”