Kevin Hart enjoys a drink with Ellen DeGeneres

Comedian Kevin Hart has stepped up his public support for embattled TV star Ellen DeGeneres by meeting her for a Los Angeles lunch date.



The Finding Dory star has found herself under attack in recent weeks after a host of staff members past and present came forward with claims suggesting misconduct, racism, and sexual harassment were rampant behind the scenes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.



Hart was among the talk show titan's few celebrity friends to speak out in her defence earlier this month, and on Saturday, he was photographed enjoying a drink with DeGeneres on the patio at Santa Monica's Rosewood Miramar Hotel.



The funnyman had previously called for a stop to the hate directed at DeGeneres amid the TV scandal, branding her "one of the dopest people on the f**king planet", insisting she doesn't deserve all the "negativity".



Ellen had previously stood by Hart after he stepped down as host of the 2019 Oscars following controversy linked to old tweets featuring derogatory homophobic words he had once posted.