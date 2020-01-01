Colin Trevorrow feared original Jurassic Park stars would quit Dominion over health concerns

Colin Trevorrow feared Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum would quit Jurassic World: Dominion over Covid-19 worries.

The third instalment of the dinosaur saga, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, was shut down in March as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the world, and director Trevorrow has revealed that when filming resumed at Pinewood Studios in the U.K. last month, he and Universal bosses had to reassure Jurassic Park stars Neill, Dern and Goldblum that safety was paramount on set.

"They were very cautious," he told The New York Times, before hinting that if they had refused to fly over, the film would have been impossible to shoot. "But knowing that we would all be safe together is what really moved the needle. If they hadn't been willing to come, nothing could have happened."

He explained that Universal officials have rented out an entire hotel for the duration of the shoot, which Trevorrow initially said was a "bananas idea", but he soon warmed to the decision, as it means he and his cast and crew are enjoying a real sense of community while filming.

"We rehearse on Sundays after (a game of) Frisbee, every scene that we're going to shoot that week," he explained. "We work dialogue together. All of those questions that usually come up on set - 'Why would my character say this?' - all of that is addressed before... We are able for this little moment to be in the world that we're creating and leave the rest of the world behind."

Elsewhere, Jake Johnson, who played park employee Lowery Cruthers in Jurassic World, revealed to Collider that he's not sure if he will be able to appear in Dominion because the shoot now conflicts with his schedule for TV show Stumptown.

"So we're figuring out the scheduling and how and if we can make it work. But Colin Trevorrow, the director, is a good friend, we're old friends and we've been talking a lot and we're trying to figure out how to do it," he shared.