Kevin Smith wants cameo role in Marvel movie

Kevin Smith would like to have a cameo in one scene in a Marvel movie as the blockbusters "pay for life".

The Jay and Silent Bob creator is a huge fan of the superhero films and frequently speaks out to praise and defend them. He realises the movies, which have featured stars including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Scarlett Johansson, are gruelling to shoot but come with an attractive pay packet, so he would like to make a cameo appearance and reap the financial rewards.

"I would never want to make a Marvel movie, but give me one scene," Kevin said during Dan Fogler's 4D Xperience podcast, reports CinemaBlend. "Put me in one of them Marvel movies that makes a billion dollars and s**t. That way when all this Jay and Silent Bob s**t is done I can go to the Comic-Con, sit in the back of the room and tag f**king photos of myself in a Marvel movie at 20 bucks a pop. That s**t pays for life."

Although Kevin might be interested in making a cameo appearance in an upcoming Marvel movie, he has seemingly ruled himself out of ever directing or writing one. For now, he is content to sit back and enjoy them as a film buff.

"I love Marvel, but I don't necessarily want to go play in their universe," he explained. "I'm okay to watch those movies. I never watch one of those movies and go, 'Boy, I'd like to make one.' I always watch those movies and go like, 'Boy, I'm glad somebody made that.'"