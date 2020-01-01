Ashton Kutcher demands federal relief for windstorm-hit Iowa

Ashton Kutcher is demanding U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration step up to provide much-needed relief for people in his native Iowa after a major windstorm.

The Butterfly Effect star took to Twitter on Friday to draw attention to the devastation caused by a rare derecho, a violent storm which ripped through his home state with the force of a Category 2 hurricane last Monday.

Ashton slammed the lack of government aid offered, particularly to farmers who lost fields of crops just before harvest season, and vented his fury in a series of posts on social media.

"Where is the federal relief for Iowa?" the angry actor tweeted. "10m (million) acres of crops have been destroyed. Houses. Communities. Wake up federal gov (government)! What because it's not called a tornado or hurricane you don't need to act fast? Come on (sic)!!"

Kutcher then turned on Vice President Mike Pence, who had just made a re-election campaign stop in Iowa on Thursday.

"@VP you were there campaigning. You saw with your own eyes. Do something," he implored, before sharing a pair of photos of the damage, including a house surrounded by downed tree branches, and tagging Trump.

The Republican leaders have yet to respond to Kutcher's tweets, but Iowa wasn't the only state hit hard by the derecho - it also blew through Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Iowa Governor Kim Richards said the derecho damaged an estimated 10 million acres in the area.