Sharon Stone slams 'non-mask wearers' as sister battles Covid-19

Sharon Stone has taken aim at "non-mask wearers" in a powerful Instagram post.

The Basic Instinct star took to her social media on Saturday to share a picture taken from her sibling Kelly's hospital room, which showed a nurse decked out in full PPE and a machine with a long yellow tube extending out into the hospital corridor.

Alongside the image, Sharon explained that her sister already has lupus, and contracted the coronavirus after making a sole trip to the pharmacy.

"My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has Covid-19,” she wrote. "This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this. She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy. There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it’s 5 day wait for results. Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please."

In a separate video shared to her Instagram page on Sunday, Sharon revealed that Kelly's husband Bruce is also fighting Covid-19 in the same hospital as his wife, and that her grandmother and godmother both lost their lives to the coronavirus.

"I posted about my sister being in the hospital in a Covid room and that she has lupus and she’s fighting for her life," the 62-year-old actress said as she fought back tears. "I didn’t let you know that her husband Bruce is also in a Covid room in the same ward fighting for his life."

Sharon continued: "They keep telling you that the risks are so small and that you might not die and that it will be fine but I’m telling you what is going on with my family. My grandmother died of Covid and my godmother died of Covid. My sister and her husband are fighting for their lives and my sister is not doing well."

Sharon concluded her powerful video by urging her followers to vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.