NEWS David Arquette wants Neve Campbell back for Scream 5 Newsdesk Share with :





David Arquette has urged Neve Campbell to sign up to the upcoming Scream 5.



The 48-year-old recently announced he would be playing Sheriff Dewey Riley once again in the fifth instalment of the late Wes Craven's horror franchise, and implored his former co-star to reprise her role as protagonist Sidney Prescott.



"We have to get Neve, that's the real thing. She's the heart and soul of the Scream franchise, so to get Neve would be a really tremendous thing. Like, I've seen her at conventions and stuff and it's just almost like family," he told Entertainment Tonight.



"We all have gone through this experience together and it's... we're all really sad about the loss of Wes... I would love for her to be a part of it. I mean, she's such an important... she's the heart and soul of it."

Filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who made 2019 horror-comedy Ready or Not, are helming the upcoming horror movie, and have already convinced Arquette and his ex-wife Courteney Cox, who plays intrepid reporter Gale Weathers, to join the sequel.



Craven, who died in 2015, helmed the 1996 original, which starred Campbell, Arquette and Cox, as well as Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, and Skeet Ulrich, and it spawned three sequels.



Campbell may be yet to officially sign on, but back in May, she shared that she has been discussing her return with the directing duo.



"I have been approached about it," she told Rotten Tomatoes. "The timing's a bit challenging because of Covid-19. You know, we only started the conversation maybe a month and a half ago, so it's going to take some time to figure out how it's all going to work out...



"The two directors wrote me a very touching letter about Wes Craven and how he was such an inspiration to them and how they really want to honour him, and that meant a great, great deal to me.. So, we'll see. Hopefully, we can all see eye to eye on the project and find a way to make it."