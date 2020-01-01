NEWS Tig Notaro 'utterly excited' to join Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Newsdesk Share with :





Tig Notaro is "utterly excited" to be drafted into Zack Snyder's completed zombie movie Army of the Dead at the last minute.



The filmmaker, who directed the Dawn of the Dead remake in 2004, completed filming its spiritual successor, which follows a group of military mercenaries who plot a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak, late last year, with an ensemble cast including Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, and Chris D'Elia.



However, it was revealed over the weekend that D'Elia, who has been accused of sexually harassing underage girls, will be replaced by fellow comedian Notaro, and in an Instagram post, she shared that the completed film is excellent and she's excited to appear in it.



"As UTTERLY excited as I am to join Army of the Dead, it's also a very complicated and intense situation surrounding it all," she wrote. "For what it's worth, I've seen the finished movie and everyone is truly incredible in it. I hope my green screen acting can do the zombie world justice. Never imagined landing in this genre of film but nor did I ever really imagine landing in any genre of film."



According to editors at The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the replacement news, the movie will undergo a quick series of reshoots to add in Notaro's role. Due to the pandemic restrictions and the international cast being dispersed around the world, the Instant Family actress will reportedly film her part using a mix of techniques - reshooting scenes in person with an acting partner and using green screen and CGI technology.



D'Elia has denied the sexual misconduct allegations, which surfaced in June. As a result of the scandal, he was dropped by his agency and Netflix officials scrapped plans for an unscripted show.