Nikki Bella cried 'so many happy tears' during first days as a new mum

Wrestler-turned-reality star Nikki Bella is loving life as a new mum.

The Total Bellas star, who welcomed her first son with fiance Artem Chigvintsev last month, took to Instagram to reveal how she's been spending her first few weeks of motherhood.

"Two weeks postpartum and I kicked @thebriebella butt playing @easportsufc live on @espn," she shared, adding, "Nothing like breastfeeding as you're being counted down going live!"

"Thank you all so much for understanding my maternity leave. I have taken in every single second with our baby boy. And will continue to do so," she continued. "I have never cried so many happy tears in my life. God truly has blessed me in the most amazing way ever! The love, goodness, it's just indescribable."

The WWE star also revealed that she and Brie filmed something to introduce fans to their baby boys, who they've nicknamed "the Bella Boys." "Trust me it'll be worth the wait! Love you all!" Nikki wrote. "And thank you all for your constant love, support and well wishes!! ... PS thank you @honeybeileen and @antestradahair for quarantining to glam us Bellas up! Love you both!"

Nikki's twin sister Brie welcomed her second child, a baby boy with husband Daniel Bryan, the day after Nikki's new arrival, and recently told fans online she's "really enjoying maternity leave" as she settles into life as a mum-of-two.