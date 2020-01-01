Ashley Tisdale had breast implants removed as part of mental health journey

High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale had her breast implants removed as part of a journey towards self-acceptance.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to detail her reasons behind the decision, revealing she realised the procedure did not make her as secure as she had hoped it would.

"As you know, I've been very open about my mental health journey and feel that this is equally important," she posted alongside an image of herself in a bikini on the beach.

Continuing, she explained: "Years ago I underwent breast enhancement surgery. Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And for a short period of time... it did."

The actress and singer went on to struggle with a series of health complications and believes the surgery may have been to blame.

"Little by little I began struggling with minor health issues that just were not adding up - food sensitivities as well as gut issues that I thought could be caused by my implants," she added.

Ultimately Tisdale decided to remove the implants last winter.

Reflecting, "this journey has been one of growth, self discovery, self acceptance and most importantly self-love," Tisdale said she now feels whole again after dedicating herself to live a 'non-toxic' lifestyle.

She concluded: "This picture above was taken two months after my explant surgery and I think you can tell just how happy I am to finally be fully me."