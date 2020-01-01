Kevin Hart and Will Smith to remake Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Kevin Hart and Will Smith will remake John Hughes' 1987 film Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

The Hollywood Reporter has shared that the pair is working on a new version of the road buddy comedy with Paramount.

As well as producing, both Hart and Smith will act in the new movie, which is slated to be written by Aeysha Carr, most well-known for her work as a writer and producer on NBC TV comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and executive producer on the forthcoming Hulu series Woke.

The original version of Planes, Trains and Automobiles starred Steve Martin and the late John Candy, who depicted two mismatched characters reluctantly thrown together in their wayward travels from New York to Chicago. Although loaded with hijinks and misadventures as the duo struggle to make it home in time for Thanksgiving, Hughes' renowned sensitivity gives a softer touch to the film, which broke him away from the teen-angst genre.

Smith has signed on to produce the new version of the film under his banner Westbrook Studios, bringing with him the company's vice-president Jon Mone, while Hart will produce with his team from Hartbeat Productions.

The remake is not the only one in the works for Hart, who announced last year that he intends to recreate high-grossing Korean crime comedy Extreme Job.