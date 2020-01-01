NEWS Ellen DeGeneres Show producers dismissed amid investigation Newsdesk Share with :





Three top producers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show have reportedly been fired amid an investigation into misconduct and harassment on set.



Former and current staff members highlighted the "toxicity" behind the scenes on the show in a Buzzfeed expose earlier this summer, prompting an apology from DeGeneres and a widespread investigation into workplace practices, led by executives at WarnerMedia, the company behind her daytime show.



And now top producers Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman, and Jonathan Norman have been told their services are no longer required, according to Deadline sources, who reveal the news was shared during a virtual staff meeting on Monday.



Show executives also announced plans to improve the environment and culture of the show, urging employees to report any issues.



Meanwhile, the programme's longstanding house DJ, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, has been promoted to producer, giving him more influence over the work culture behind the scenes.



The move comes days after the professional dancer insisted there has been an outpouring of love on set following the drama.



"There’s been love," he said last week. "Obviously there’s some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there’s been love."



The Ellen DeGeneres Show is currently on re-runs through the summer after the programme went virtual earlier this year with Ellen hosting shows from home and connecting with famous friends and guests via Zoom and Sykpe. New episodes are expected to return in September, although it has not been confirmed if the Finding Dory star will be back to face off with guests from her studio home in Burbank, California.