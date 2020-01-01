Laurence Fishburne wasn't asked to return for The Matrix 4

Laurence Fishburne "has not been invited" to return for The Matrix 4.

The 59-year-old played Morpheus in the original trilogy, and while his co-stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity for the upcoming fourth instalment in the sci-fi saga, Fishburne has not been invited by director Lana Wachowski to return.

"I have not been invited," he told New York Magazine. "Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it's great."

The Oscar-nominated actor made his debut as Morpheus in The Matrix back in 1999, and went on to portray the character in the subsequent sequels - The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, which were both released in 2003.

He also discussed the impact of Morpheus on his career and revealed he hoped that it wasn't all he was remembered for.

"It is probably the role that I'll be best remembered for, which is great; it's not the only thing I'll be remembered for, which is better," Fishburne quipped.

"What I get with him is I've got Darth Vader in this hand, and I've got Obi-Wan in that hand," he said of the influences on his character. "I've got Bruce Lee, I've got Muhammad Ali shuffled in there, and I've got kung fu."

The Matrix 4, which also stars Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris, is currently filming in Berlin, Germany. It is set to be released in April 2022.