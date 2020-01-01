Amandla Stenberg joins Dear Evan Hansen movie

Amandla Stenberg has joined the cast of the Dear Evan Hansen movie adaptation.

The hit Broadway show is heading to the big screen, and Ben Platt, who made his name starring as the titular character in the musical, is widely expected to reprise his role for the movie, although this is yet to be confirmed.

Booksmart star Kaitlyn Dever was cast as Evan's love interest Zoe back in June, and now The Hate U Give actress has been added to the line-up.

In a casting announcement on Monday, Universal officials revealed she would play Alana, a high school senior whose cheery facade and social-media savvy mask a deeper loneliness and isolation, and whose response to the death of a classmate ignites a movement. The role has been expanded and reimagined for the film.

In addition, Amandla will also sing a new original song composed specifically for the movie adaptation. She is writing the track in collaboration with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who wrote the music for the stage show, according to multiple outlets.

Dear Evan Hansen follows the story of the title character, who gets caught up in an elaborate lie after the family of one of his classmates, Connor, mistakes Evan's letter for their son's suicide note. Kaitlyn's character is also Connor's sister.

Director Stephen Chbosky, best known for The Perks of Being a Wallflower, will helm the adaptation, from a script by Steve Levenson, who wrote the book for the stage musical. Marc Platt, Ben's father, and Adam Siegel will produce for their Marc Platt Productions banner.

The 21-year-old actress rose to fame after playing Rue in 2012's The Hunger Games. She has also starred in films such as Everything, Everything and The Darkest Minds as well as Netflix show The Eddy.