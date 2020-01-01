NEWS Ellen DeGeneres boosted staff morale with Zoom call after producers' firing Newsdesk Share with :





Ellen DeGeneres is said to have boosted the morale of her staff with a Zoom video call on Monday, following the news that three producers had been axed from her daytime talk show.



The U.S. TV presenter has been under fire since allegations of bullying, discrimination and a toxic workplace were first made in a Buzzfeed expose earlier this summer. She issued an apology, but executives at WarnerMedia, the company behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show, decided to launch a widespread investigation into workplace practices - which led to three producers being let go from the programme on Monday.



And following the ousting, Ellen reportedly took part in a video call with her remaining staff, during which she apologised for her "bad days" and promised she'd be better going forward.



"Producers, Ellen and crew were on a video call this afternoon," a source told Us Weekly. "Ellen addressed them. It really boosted morale. She opened up and was being real. (She) admitted to being multilayered and said she has good days and bad days. She said people on the call would know that she has not asked people not to look her in the eyes on set."



Multiple sources told Variety that she was emotional to the point of tears as she addressed more than 200 employees. She allegedly told them she was "not perfect" and that reading the allegations about the atmosphere on her show was "heartbreaking."



Executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman, and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman, were let go from the show on Monday, while its resident DJ, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, has been promoted to co-executive producer.