Camila Cabello returning to U.K. to resume filming Cinderella

Camila Cabello is set to return to the U.K. to resume filming her big-screen musical Cinderella.

The movie, directed by Kay Cannon, will resume shooting outside London after rigorous safety procedures were put in place by Sony bosses to ensure the cast and crew members' safety amid the global pandemic.

Filming will continue until the end of September, with only exterior scenes in countryside towns and castles left to shoot before the film is complete, according to Deadline.

Among those returning to the U.K. include Havana singer Cabello, who plays the eponymous princess, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, newcomer Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Idina Menzel as the Stepmother, and Pierce Brosnan, who portrays Robert's father, the King.

Daily Covid-19 testing is also in place, while cast and crew are also required to adhere to social distancing measures, and will be required to wear face masks when not in front of the camera.

Cabello and her co-stars have been staying in separate apartments, and catering on set has been limited to pre-boxed food deliveries, instead of a buffet-style set-up.

Mixing with other production departments has been banned, and crew members have been told to spend less time on set in an effort to reduce the risk of infection.

Cinderella is among a handful of Hollywood movies that have resumed filming amid the pandemic, with director James Cameron shooting his Avatar sequels in New Zealand and Jurassic World: Dominion back underway at Pinewood Studios in the U.K.