Pitch Perfect cast reunite for charity single

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow and their Pitch Perfect co-stars have reunited to perform an a cappella version of Beyonce's Love On Top for charity.

The trio were joined by co-stars such as Hailee Steinfeld and Anna Camp to once again perform as The Barden Bellas, Barden University's all-female a cappella group, the focus of all three Pitch Perfect films, which ran from 2012 to 2017.

"These pitches are back. Whether you like it or not," Brittany wrote on Instagram besides the video of their virtual performance. "We are here, again, making music with our mouths for two very important reasons: Beyoncé and a great cause."

She continued to explain that proceeds from the charity single will go to UNICEF to help children affected by the recent explosion in Lebanon as well as those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"There's nothing perfect about the world we're living in. Families around the globe are suffering from the impact of the #COVID19 pandemic, especially those in Lebanon who are facing crisis after crisis. But we can all pitch in and help," she continued. "The proceeds from the downloads & streams of our rendition of 'Love on Top' will go to @UNICEF to help children in Lebanon and around the world who need our support right now."

The performance also includes an introduction from competition commentators John Smith, played by John Michael Higgins, and Gail Abernathy-McKadden, played by Elizabeth Banks.

"I'm afraid I have some bad news. The Barden Bellas have got back together again," John joked. "It seems like not even a quarantine can prevent them from harassing us with another musical performance."

Elizabeth, who produced all three films and directed Pitch Perfect 2, also shared the video, along with the caption: "Buckle up kids, the Bellas are back... for a good cause!"

Talk of a fourth Pitch Perfect film has been rumbling in recent years, with Rebel even seemingly hinting at a sequel on social media in 2018, but nothing has been officially announced.