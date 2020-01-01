Prosecutors urge judge to accept Lori Loughlin's plea deal

Prosecutors have urged a judge to accept deals that would see Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli serve jail time for their involvement in the college admissions scandal

Per the deal, the Full House actress would serve two months in jail, while her designer husband would serve five months, after the couple pleaded guilty in May to paying $500,000 (£380,000) to get their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, into the University of Southern California.

The bribe saw both teenagers accepted as crew recruits - even though neither girl was a rower.

In court filings, prosecutors said that the proposed sentences were similar to those served by other high-profile parents caught up in the scandal, but still punished them for their "repeated and deliberate conduct" and the couple's "decision to allow their children to become complicit in crime."

Giannulli, 57, was called "the more active participant in the scheme," by prosecutors, who said that Loughlin, 56, "took a less active role, but was nonetheless fully complicit."

According to the deals, in addition to prison time, Giannulli would pay $250,000 (£190,000) and serve 250 hours of community service, while Loughlin would pay $150,000 (£114,00) and perform 100 hours of community service.

Fellow actress Felicity Huffman is among those also embroiled in the scandal. She served just under two weeks in jail, completed community service, paid a $30,000 (£23,100) fine, and will spend a year on probation.

Loughlin and Giannulli will be sentenced on Friday.