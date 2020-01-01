Charles Dance would sign petition to remake final Game of Thrones season

Actor Charles Dance supports Game of Thrones fans' call to remake of the final season.

The 73-year-old actor, who played Tywin Lannister until season five of the eight-season long series, spoke about the fan campaign for a revised season eight during a chat with PopCulture.

“Well if there was a petition, I would sign it. I mean, I saw it. I continue to watch the whole series even after I’d been killed off in the lavatory,” he shared. “Because I just thought it’s a fantastic television show, you know? I was very lucky to be part of it. I loved it; there were storylines (where) I wanted to know what was going to happen to these people!

“I know that the finale satisfied a lot of people. It also disappointed a lot of people, and I’m afraid I am in the latter camp.”

The star went on to credit writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for the brilliant writing in the earlier seasons, but admitted he wasn’t a fan of the “committee” writing toward the end of the HBO fantasy series' run.

“I think David and Dan raised the bar when it came to television screenplay writing,” he said. “They are phenomenal. And for the whole thing to end up as a committee, I just thought, ‘Hmm, no.’ I would say I was somewhat underwhelmed by.”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who starred as Jaime Lannister in the show, previously admitted he found the petition "hilarious" and confessed he "almost wanted to donate" to it.