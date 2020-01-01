Liv Tyler's son encouraged her to work more

Liv Tyler upped her work schedule when her son Milo told her he could manage being without her.

The 43-year-old actress is mother to Milo, 15, with ex Royston Langdon, and Sailor, five, and Lula, four, with fiance Dave Gardner. And while her children have kept her from the screen in the past as she concentrated on her family life, it was a remark from Milo when he was younger that made her realise she could do both.

"There was a moment when Milo was little that I didn't work as much. One day we were sitting at the dinner table, he is very mature for his age, and he said, 'Mum, you need to go forth and make more movies.' Those were his exact words. It was such an amazing and beautiful moment," she told the Sunday Post.

"I said, 'Okay. What do you mean?' and he replied, 'Well, I know you love me, and you're such a great mum and thank you but I'm getting a little bit older now...' It was his cool way of having his space and saying that he wanted me to do what I was passionate about. It was very sweet."

She's recently made the move onto the small screen with TV show Harlots, and she feels like she's working more than ever.

"I'm probably working more now than I ever have in my whole life. It's tricky with the babies but it is good because they don't always notice. I have, weirdly, been home a lot but still working a lot," she added.