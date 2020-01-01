Tyler Perry to be honoured with Emmys' Governors Award

Tyler Perry will be honoured with the Television Academy's Governors Award at next month's Primetime Emmy Awards.

The star and his Perry Foundation will receive the accolade "for his unprecedented achievements in television and his commitment to offering opportunities to marginalized communities through personal and The Perry Foundation programs of inclusion, engagement, employment and other philanthropic initiatives," Academy chiefs announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Expressing his gratitude at being selected for the honour, the Madea filmmaker said: "I'm grateful for and humbled by this recognition from the Television Academy.

"I've always prided myself on the work we do at the studio, our diverse representation of people from all walks of life, and the community we've built. My hope is that through moments like this we can remind others of the power of ownership and show that when the world doesn't offer you a seat at the table, you can build your own."

Governors Award selection committee chair Eva Basler added, "Tyler Perry has changed the face of television and inspired a new generation of content creators. He pioneered a new brand of storytelling that engages people of color both in front of and behind the camera, and his shows have resonated with a global audience."

The Perry Foundation has offered support to charities and youth organisations helping communities and young people in the U.S. since 2006.

Perry is the first person to receive the Governors Award since 2014. The Primetime Emmys will take place on 20 September.