NEWS Clark Gregg files divorce papers to end Jennifer Grey marriage Newsdesk Share with :





Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Clark Gregg has given up on his 19-year marriage to Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey after filing for divorce.



The couple declared their intention to separate earlier this summer, and now Gregg is making the split official.



According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Gregg filed divorce papers in Los Angeles on 13 August.



Announcing the split at the beginning of July, the couple released a statement, which read: "After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we'd always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other."

Setting the tone of the breakup as amicable, they continued:



"We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we've shared and the wonderful daughter we've raised."



Jennifer and Clark began wed in 2001. They share an 18-year-old daughter, named Stella.



Meanwhile, Grey's career is on an uptick - she has signed on to reprise her role as a grown-up Baby in a Dirty Dancing sequel. As well as acting, Grey will serve as an executive producer for the flick, with Jonathan Levine in the director's chair, and Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis penning the script.