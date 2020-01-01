NEWS Lili Reinhart insists candid new interview was about 'depression', not break-up Newsdesk Share with :





Lili Reinhart has clarified that a recent interview, in which she describes a 'black tunnel' of anguish, is about depression, not her split from Cole Sprouse.



The actress and her 28-year-old Riverdale co-star parted ways in May after dating for three years.



The Hustlers star subsequently sat down with Elle magazine for what appeared to be a candid discussion about the break-up, but on Tuesday Reinhardt took to Twitter to slam those looking for 'clickbait' stories, insisting she was solely discussing her mental health issues.



"Quotes taken from my most recent interview are not about a 'breakup'. They are about the depression I've felt over these last few months," she tweeted.



Ranting that she was: "Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait," Reinhart fumed, "I would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a break-up. That's incredibly private. I was addressing my depression."



In the interview, the 23-year-old compared her last few months to a "black tunnel (that) was never going to end," adding, "I couldn't see the light. I was like, 'I feel like I'm dying'."



"It was f**king rough, and there's no other way through it than just through it," she confessed, revealing she relied on therapy to assist with the low points: "I took the road less travelled and just dealt with my s**t. I had to face my own pain head-on."