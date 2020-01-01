Amanda Seyfried credits living on a farm for strengthening her marriage

Amanda Seyfried has opened up about moving to a farm in upstate New York, saying that the lifestyle change has had a positive impact on her family's wellbeing.

Seyfried made the move with her husband Thomas Sadoski several months ago, with the Mamma Mia! star telling John Molner on his video series, Molner’s Table that the decision has been great for their relationship.

“I haven’t been in (New York) City since November,” the 34-year-old declared.

“We live upstate," she told Molner, "it’s, kind of, where my daughter goes to school when school happens. We’re residents here.”

Seyfried and Sadoski tied the knot in March 2017. Their daughter, Nina, was born later that month.

Noting that she acquired the property in 2014, Seyfried said it has become a haven during the coronavirus pandemic: “With this pandemic especially, we’ve been able to just stay. We don’t even get on the train and go to the city.”

Seyfried also shared some details of her rural lifestyle: “These days, it’s been me waking up and going downstairs and drinking coffee and hanging out with my daughter and then Tommy feeding (the animals).” She enthused: "Our family is still together. I definitely think my marriage is, like, even stronger.”

Seyfried went on to say she’s very conscious that the pandemic has been a 'hard time' for other couples, and recognised she’s 'so lucky' to have her mother on the farm to help look after Nina.

“My mum lives with us, she’s our nanny,” the Mean Girls star acknowledged: “my life is awesome because she is the third parent for us.”