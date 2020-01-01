Cuba Gooding, Jr. accused of rape in new lawsuit

Cuba Gooding, Jr.'s reputation has taken another big hit after the embattled actor was accused of twice raping a woman in a 2013 hotel encounter.

The alleged victim, only identified as Jane Doe, has filed suit against the Jerry Maguire star, who she claims to have met in the VIP section of a New York lounge.

According to the court papers, obtained by the New York Post, Gooding, Jr. invited the female to join him for drinks at the Mercer Hotel, and they shared a cab to the hotspot, where he suggested they make a stop in his suite so he could change his clothes.

While there, he stripped off and then reportedly began groping his companion, allegedly ignoring her pleas to stop.

The suit reads: "Plaintiff was wearing a halter top dress that evening. Defendant finished taking off his clothes (he was now completely naked) and forcibly and without consent put one hand in her halter top to touch Plaintiff's breasts and one hand up her dress."

Her lawyer goes on to state Gooding, Jr. then proceeded to force himself on the woman, penetrating her vaginally and anally.

She 'hurriedly left the hotel room' after the alleged assault, and rushed to the bar downstairs to meet a friend.

The Jane Doe is now requesting a jury trial as she seeks unspecified damages, but Gooding, Jr.'s attorney, Mark Heller, has slammed the latest misconduct claims against his client.

"The allegations are completely false," Heller tells the Post. "No complaint was lodged seven years ago."

It's unclear if the alleged victim has since reported the incident to police, but Big Apple prosecutors are already gunning for Gooding, Jr. as the 52-year-old prepares to stand trial for six criminal misdemeanours of sexual abuse and forcible touching, relating to allegations from three different women at separate Manhattan venues in 2018 and 2019.