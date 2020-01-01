Brooklyn Beckham fuels marriage gossip as he refers to model as his 'wife'

Brooklyn Beckham has referred to his fiancee Nicola Peltz as his "wife", fueling speculation the pair have already tied the knot

The photographer son of David and Victoria Beckham posted a snap of himself with his other half on Instagram on Tuesday, and calling her "my wife".

Actress Nicola, 25, posted the same shot online and captioned it: "My forever."

The posts come days after the couple put gossips and bloggers on high alert when 21-year-old Brooklyn showed off a gold band on his wedding finger, suggesting the couple had secretly wed. Insiders insist that's not the case and the pair is just very much in love.

They got engaged on 1 July, sharing the news 10 days later with a sweet social media post.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world," he wrote alongside a couple's portrait taken by his younger sister Harper Beckham.

"I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."

Fans have also already speculated the happy couple are expecting, after Transformers: Age of Extinction star Nicole captioned a snap of her and Brooklyn, "Baby B".