Hugh Jackman: 'Working with Allison Janney is like taking an acting masterclass'

Hugh Jackman has heaped praise on his Bad Education co-star Allison Janney, insisting working with her is like taking a masterclass in acting.

The Logan star recently picked up an Emmy nod for his role as real-life U.S. educator Frank Tassone in the TV movie, about a beloved superintendent of a New York school district, who, along with his staff, friends and relatives, become the prime suspects in the unfolding of the single largest public school embezzlement scandal in American history, and he credits Allison for making him look good.

"(During one scene) I remember thinking, 'Wow, I did four years of studies at drama school and I could have traded all of that in for an hour (with her),'" Hugh said during an appearance on Good Morning America. "It was a masterclass.

"The ability to still be funny in scenes where there's tears coming down her face... She's astonishing and she ad-libs, she's open... There's someone who was a Broadway staple, a legend, for many years before (hit TV show) The West Wing happened."

Allison plays Pam Gluckin, assistant superintendent, with Ray Romano also starring.