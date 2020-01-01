NEWS Daniel Dae Kim and Randall Park set to star in heist movie Newsdesk Share with :





Daniel Dae Kim and Randall Park have signed up to star in a comedy heist movie.



The untitled film is based on an original idea from Kim, Park and John Cheng, and follows a group of high school friends who reunite to pull off a robbery, according to Deadline.



It's been snapped up by Amazon after multiple studios vied for the project, and will feature a largely Asian-American ensemble cast, with Young Il Kim penning the script.



The writer told Deadline that the script has "nods to Ocean’s 11, The Full Monty as well as Better Luck Tomorrow,” and said that it's a movie that focuses on friendship.



"It’s a story that kind of highlights community, friendship (and) unity in a very familiar genre that people I think will enjoy," Young Il Kim explained. “We want to be inclusive and we feel like there’s a story here to be told.



“There is an appetite to see this kind of a movie with an Asian-American cast, and that is a really promising sign of the times.”



Longtime friends Kim and Park, who last appeared together in Ali Wong's Always Be My Maybe, shared their excitement in a joint statement announcing the project.



“We can’t wait to join with Young to tell this special story of friendship, pride and community. We’re also very grateful to Amazon for their exceptional enthusiasm and support," they added.