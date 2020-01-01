NEWS Kevin Hart will 'always' support pals Ellen DeGeneres and Nick Cannon Newsdesk Share with :





Kevin Hart isn't giving up on pals Ellen DeGeneres and Nick Cannon amid their recent controversies.



Ellen has been battling scandal in recent weeks amid an investigation into allegations of a "toxic" workplace at her daytime talk show, while Nick was slammed for making anti-Semitic remarks in July.



While the stars have come under fire from the public, the Jumanji: The Next Level star is standing by his friends during the difficult times, insisting: "I don't lose sight of the definition of friendship."



He told Deadline: "In my case, the ones that are real are the ones that I'm always going to be adamant about speaking on behalf of. I know the people that both of them are, and knowing the people, all I can say is my experiences with those people."



The star added that it's "not to take away from what other people are saying that they have had, and that they have done. It's just to highlight what I'm saying I know, and what I can speak on behalf of."



"In times like this, I know also how dark it gets. I know how lonely it gets, because I know that these are times when people just turn their back on you," he continued. "So for the ones that you love, that are close to your heart, you just want them to have some support, when it seems that there is none out there, and that's just who I am as a person... When it comes to Nick, and it comes to Ellen, I know who they are, and I know who they've been for the years that I've been around them, and I can only speak to that. Those are two of the most amazing people that I know."



Kevin is no stranger to controversy - he was forced to step down from hosting the 2019 Oscars due to the backlash he received after old tweets featuring homophobic slurs resurfaced.