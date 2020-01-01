Michelle Dockery interested in Downton Abbey sequel

Michelle Dockery is up for making a Downton Abbey sequel as long as her castmates are all on board too.

The 38-year-old actress rose to fame after she made her debut as Lady Mary Crawley in the beloved TV series back in 2010, and played the aristocrat until the final episode aired in December 2015.

Michelle reprised her role for last year's hit movie, alongside original co-stars Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith, Elizabeth McGovern, and Jim Carter, and she admitted she would happily play Lady Mary in a sequel if creator Julian Fellowes got the go-ahead.

"I love Mary and I loved playing her and she'll always be part of my life," she told Vogue Australia. "Hugh Bonneville described it as: 'We all held hands and jumped in together.' So if everybody is on board, then so am I."

Michelle recently received critical acclaim after playing an anguished mother whose son is accused of murder in Apple TV+ series Defending Jacob, and she said it wasn't a conscious decision to play varied roles after her stint as Lady Mary in Downton Abbey.

"Sometimes it could be a character that's close to Mary, but in an entirely different story. I don't tend to be the sort of actor who says to herself: 'I did X, I need to do Y now.' It's never about wanting to do something vastly different from the last character that I played," she shared. "For me, it's all about the material."