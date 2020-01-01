Keanu Reeves didn't know The Matrix was a transgender allegory

Keanu Reeves was totally unaware that The Matrix films were an allegory for the transgender experience.

Lilly Wachowski, who wrote and directed the sci-fi trilogy with her sibling Lana, recently confirmed a fan theory that the franchise, about a dystopian future in which humanity is unknowingly trapped inside a simulated version of reality called the Matrix, is actually an allegory for being a trans person.

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Keanu was asked if he was aware of their intention and if he had talked to Lilly and Lana, both transgender women, about it since the first film was released in 1999.

"No, I never spoke with Lilly about that, she never conveyed that to me," he replied. "I think The Matrix films are profound, and I think that allegorically, a lot of people in different versions of the film can speak to that. And for Lilly to come out and share that with us, I think is cool."

The John Wick actor recently resumed filming the fourth Matrix instalment, which is only being directed by Lana, in Berlin, and he has been impressed by the safety protocols that have been implemented amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"There's some really thoughtful, effective protocols in place, and the rhythm of filmmaking has not been really impacted or interrupted, in the sense of filming," he told The Associated Press. "That's because of the hard work and organisation, and again the thoughtfulness that has gone into the protocols.

"If you're ever going to get into any kind of situation that needs to be figured out, or 'how do we do this?' showbusiness people are the best. We're just scrappy, we know how to get stuff done, we're inventive, think on our feet, and that kind of kindred spirit of just coming together - goes back to like, you know, 'let's put on a show!' 'We'll get some props, we've got some things, we're going to write!' And that spirit is definitely alive and well on The Matrix."