Ashley Benson's new ring sparks G-Eazy engagement speculation

Ashley Benson has sent gossips into overdrive after she was spotted with an apparent engagement ring during a shopping trip with boyfriend G-Eazy.

The Pretty Little Liars star has been isolating with the rapper during the coronavirus pandemic, following Benson's split from model Cara Delevingne earlier this year. It now appears the couple is ready to make a formal commitment to one another.

In photos obtained by the New York Post's Page Six, Benson was featured on a grocery run with G-Eazy, real name Gerald Gillum, in Los Feliz, California on Tuesday.

The actress wore what appeared to be a large diamond on her left ring finger, which she attempted to keep hidden by stuffing her hand in her jeans pocket.

Ashley had also been caught on camera rocking the jewellery during a cafe stop earlier in the day.

The stars have yet to comment on the status of their relationship, which they have kept relatively low key since Benson was first seen kissing G-Eazy in Los Angeles in May. They have, however, collaborated musically, with Ashley featuring on G-Eazy's track "All the Things You're Searching For" with Kossisko, which was released as part of the rapper's new music project back in June.