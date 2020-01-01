Cole Sprouse confirms Lili Reinhart split

Cole Sprouse has confirmed his split from Lili Reinhart a day after the actress appeared to make it clear the couple was no longer together.

The pair reportedly split at the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown, but until this week the Riverdale star and Lili had either denied the speculation or spoken around it.

Reinhart seemed to discuss the break-up in a recent magazine interview, but later insisted she was talking about the depression she has been experiencing and not the loss of love.

Now Cole has made the news official via his Instagram account, explaining he and Reinhart: "initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March."

Accompanying a picture of Lili in a forest, he wrote: "What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward."

Addressing the rumour-mongering about the split, he added: "All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter."

Cole then ended his post by promoting Lili's forthcoming film, Chemical Hearts, which is set to be released this week: "Also her movie comes out soon! I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks guys."