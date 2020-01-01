Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray back together for comedy-drama On the Rocks

Bill Murray has reunited with Lost in Translation director Sofia Coppola to create On the Rocks, with the trailer for the comedy-drama dropping this week.

Featuring Parks and Rec star Rashida Jones alongside Murray, the movie depicts Laura and Felix, a daughter and father who reconnect after Laura suspects her husband of cheating and worries her marriage is falling apart. The duo finds themselves unexpectedly bonding as they set about tracking Laura's errant husband across Manhattan at night.

After the success of 2003's academy-award-winning Lost in Translation, Coppola confessed she was slightly nervous about working with Murray once more, despite teaming up with him for the 2015 Netflix special A Very Murray Christmas.

"I never thought I could do something with Bill again because people have such a fondness of him and Lost in Translation. I could never recreate something like that, so I never wanted to touch it," Coppola told Entertainment Weekly last week.

However, she conceded her affection for Murray meant she didn't want to pass up shooting the tragi-comic giant.

"All this time has passed, and I loved working with him and I love seeing him in film," she said, adding: "We haven’t really seen him as this debonair, playboy father at this stage (of life)."

Produced by Apple and A24, On the Rocks will premiere in limited theatres and on Apple TV+ in October.