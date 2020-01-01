Dwayne Johnson's wife releases wedding song on anniversary

Dwayne Johnson's wife has released the song she wrote to celebrate the couple's wedding a year ago.

Step Into a Love Like This was the first song Lauren Hashian wrote and recorded following vocal surgery last year - and her new husband heard it for the first time after the pair exchanged vows.

Calling the tune "the most personal and rewarding song I’ve ever written", Lauren reveals she surprised "the man I now call my husband" with the song minutes after they became husband and wife in Hawaii.

"This song is a reflection of experiencing our family, our love and our life together," she adds. "Having been together for more than a decade, I wanted him to feel how much that day and our entire life together has meant to me. It was emotional for me to reflect on the amazing years we’ve spent together with so much gratitude and to also think about our new future we get to build.

"Sharing it with Dwayne and his heartfelt reaction was one of the many moments of our unforgettable day and celebration that I’ll hold onto forever."

Step Into a Love Like This, which is now available to stream on Spotify or download via iTunes, also featured in the wedding video Johnson has shared on YouTube.