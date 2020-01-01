Olivia Wilde helming new Spider-Woman movie

Olivia Wilde is rumoured to be directing a new Spider-Woman movie.

The Booksmart filmmaker has closed a deal to develop an untitled Marvel project at Sony, which will focus on a female character in the studio's Universe of Marvel Characters, according to Deadline.

While not confirmed, the outlet reports the movie will be the big-screen debut of Spider-Woman.

Wilde later took to Twitter to share a link to the article, alongside a spider emoji, seemingly confirming that she was helming the project about the web-slinging superhero.

She then excited her Instagram followers after she shared a photo of her three-year-old daughter Daisy, who she shares with partner Jason Sudeikis, wearing a Spider-Man costume.

Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, who fronted Wilde's directorial debut Booksmart, were among the celebrities to congratulate the filmmaker on landing the coveted gig.

And Natalie Portman commented: "Ahhhhhh!!! So major!"

The film will be written by Katie Silberman, with Amy Pascal producing and Rachel O’Connor acting as executive producer.

Wilde is currently working on an upcoming Christmas comedy with Silberman and Pascal, which they hope to finish before starting work on the Marvel movie.

The Spider-Woman character has been the alter-ego of several women in the Spider-Man universe, including Gwen Stacy, Mary Jane Watson and Jessica Drew.

Sony is also developing another female superhero movie, Madame Web, with director S.J. Clarkson at the helm.