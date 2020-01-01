Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton join the cast of Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton are joining Ewan McGregor in Guillermo del Toro's stop-motion retelling of Pinocchio.

The Moulin Rouge! actor revealed back in June that he would be voicing Jiminy Cricket in the double Oscar-winning director's stop-motion animated musical feature, and his role was officially confirmed in a casting announcement released by Netflix on Wednesday.

The announcement also revealed the all-star cast del Toro has assembled for his passion project, with the likes of Blanchett, Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, and Burn Gorman rounding out the cast.

In addition, newcomer Gregory Mann will voice Pinocchio, while Harry Potter actor David Bradley will voice Geppetto.

Taking inspiration from the classic Carlo Collodi tale, the musical follows the extraordinary journey of a wooden boy magically brought to life by a father’s wish. Set during the rise of Fascism in Mussolini’s Italy, del Toro's Pinocchio is a story of love and disobedience as Pinocchio struggles to live up to his father’s expectations.

"After years of pursuing this dream project, I found my perfect partner in Netflix," del Toro, who will be directing with Mark Gustafson, said in a statement. "We have spent a long time curating a remarkable cast and crew and have been blessed by continuous support from Netflix to quietly and carefully soldier on, barely missing a beat. We all love and practice animation with great passion and believe it to be the ideal medium to retell this classic story in a completely new way."

Del Toro and Patrick McHale have penned the script for the latest version of the tale and the director is also co-writing the song lyrics, to be accompanied by music by Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat, who will also write the score.

Principal photography began last year at a studio in Portland, Oregon, and the production has continued uninterrupted during the pandemic. It is due to be released in cinemas and on Netflix next year.

Meanwhile, director Robert Zemeckis is also working on a live-action Pinocchio revamp for Disney with Tom Hanks as his Geppetto.