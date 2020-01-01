Reese Witherspoon's son inks record deal with Sony Music

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's musician son has scored a major record deal with Sony Music.

Deacon Phillippe has signed with bosses at the label after his first single, Long Run, featuring Nina Nesbitt, debuted last month.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the contract was filed with the Los Angeles County Courts and has been made public due to the 16-year-old's status as a minor.

The teen's proud mum gushed over son's musical talents following the release of Long Run, taking to Instagram to rave about Deacon's "first single with the incredibly talented @ninanesbitt", adding: "It’s the perfect summer bop with a sick beat and dope drops (is that what the kids say?!)."

Deacon previously cleared up confusion over whether or not he is singing on the tune, revealing it is Nina's vocals on the song.

News of the record deal comes after Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato's manager, Scooter Braun, showed an interest in the budding star, taking to Instagram to congratulate Deacon on his debut.