Robert Pattinson set to resume filming The Batman in September - report

Robert Pattinson is reportedly set to resume filming The Batman in the U.K. in September.

Director Matt Reeves was forced to halt production on his reimagining of the DC Comics superhero back in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, with lockdown eased in the U.K., cast and crew members are preparing to head back to work at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden outside of London early next month, according to Variety.

Sources told the publication that filmmaker Reeves has around three months of footage still to shoot, meaning he could possibly wrap production by the end of the year.

Variety also reports that production on the next Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them film, another Warner Bros. property, is likely to resume in the U.K. in September too. Studio representatives have declined to comment on the speculation.

The coronavirus delay had already prompted Warner Bros. officials to push back The Batman's June 2021 release by just over three months, and it is currently scheduled to hit U.S. theatres on 1 October 2021.

The Batman will mark Pattinson's debut as the titular superhero, taking over the coveted role from Ben Affleck. He told GQ magazine back in May that he was spending the coronavirus lockdown in London, in an apartment rented for him by movie officials.

The film will also feature Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, and Andy Serkis as Bruce's butler Alfred Pennyworth, as well as Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, and Peter Sarsgaard.