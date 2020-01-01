Brad Pitt and Harry Styles movie not happening

Brad Pitt and Harry Styles are not starring in a movie together.

Both stars began trending on Twitter when a casting story started circulating suggesting Brad and Harry were set to appear alongside each other in a film called Faster, Cheaper, Better.

The news originated from Vértice Cine's website, the company which acquired the Italian and Latin American rights to Faster, Cheaper, Better at the virtual Cannes Film Festival earlier this summer, with the article including pictures of Brad and Harry, as well as casting news and a plot synopsis.

However, a source has rubbished the claims to Vanity Fair, with the insider revealing the movie won't feature either of them.

Faster, Cheaper, Better, to be written and directed by Nightcrawler's Dan Gilroy, follows a union foreman, a young entrepreneur, an indoor farm executive and a tech billionaire, whose lives are upended when automation and artificial intelligence transform the world as we know it.

Watermelon Sugar singer Harry, who rose to fame in British boyband One Direction, made his move into acting in Christopher Nolan's 2017 World War II epic Dunkirk, which is so far his only acting credit to date.

Brad, meanwhile, has a packed schedule with both acting and producing roles. Among his upcoming projects is a rumoured role in Damien Chazelle's Babylon and the lead in Bullet Train, David Leitch's next flick.

The 56-year-old took home his first acting Oscar earlier this year for his turn as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.