Hailey Bieber becomes a first-time aunt

Hailey Bieber became a first-time aunt earlier this week.

Hailey's sister Alaia Baldwin and her husband Andrew Aronow welcomed their first child into the world on Monday, with them naming the tot Iris Elle Aronow.

The 27-year-old announced their daughter's arrival on Wednesday by sharing pictures on Instagram of them exchanging a kiss in hospital while Iris lays on Alaia's chest and them posing with their doctor.

"IRIS ELLE ARONOW! Born on 8/17/2020, 6lbs 11oz. She is absolutely perfect, we are all happy and healthy. Thank you so much @drthaisaliabadi for making our experience go as smoothly and as beautifully as I ever could have imagined. We love you!" she wrote in the caption.

Hailey, who recently denied rumours she's expecting a baby with her popstar husband Justin Bieber, was quick to comment on the post by writing, "My perfect baby girl and her BAD A*S warrior mommy."

Others to comment on the announcement included Sailor Brinkley Cook, who wrote, "MOM AND DADDDDDD!!! i love you so much iris!!!!!!" and Hilaria Baldwin, the wife of Hailey and Alaia's uncle Alec, also commented with a string of pink love heart emojis.