Bella Thorne launches OnlyFans account

Bella Thorne has launched an account on raunchy subscription social media site OnlyFans.



The former Disney star announced she was joining OnlyFans in a post on Instagram on Wednesday. The site is popular with sex workers, though it has recruited celebrities including Blac Chyna and Cardi B who charge for exclusive content.

Bella will charge her admirers $20 (£15) a month for material, initially posting 17 photos and four videos.



In her teaser Instagram video, Bella says, "Excuse me, I have an announcement," before posing in a bikini, wearing a diamond-encrusted necklace reading ‘sex’.



Speaking to Paper magazine about her decision to join the sexy initiative, the Assassination Nation star adds: "OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgement, and without being bullied online for being me."



The 22-year-old, who shot to fame as the child star of Disney Channel show Shake It Up, has become vocal about sex-positivity in recent years, directing an erotic film for adult site Pornhub and posting her topless selfies online after she was threatened by hackers who had obtained her nude images.