NEWS Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer seeking action roles





Natalia Dyer has declared that she is eyeing up action movie parts.



Chatting to NME, The Stranger Things star told the publication she is drawn to physical challenges and hopes her next project will be 'Something Tom Cruise-y'.



When asked about her career ambitions, the 25-year-old replied: “I’m always interested in any role that you have to learn something outside of yourself for, whether it’s a skill or an accent.”



She then added gleefully: “I’m ready and willing to do an action movie cos that would be a lot of fun!”



Dyer reflected that some of her favourite moments portraying teen Nancy Wheeler in Netflix hit Stranger Things included 'crazy running or fighting'.



"I’m always like, ‘I could definitely do this for a couple of months!” she enthused.



Elsewhere in the interview, Dyer discussed Alice, another of her adolescent characters, in 2019 comedy-drama Yes, God, Yes.



Set in the early 2000s, the film depicts a Catholic schoolgirl who experiences a sexual awakening.



Dyer said playing Alice was important to her, as the coming of age journey depicted a much needed balanced representation of young women.



“Film and TV are very powerful," she observed, noting: "Even subconsciously, we look to these people to check in on ourselves and if you don’t see aspects of yourself reflected back at you it’s very confusing.”