Drew Barrymore fought for Scream character to die first

Drew Barrymore turned down the lead role in horror hit Scream, because she wanted to surprise film fans by playing the first character to die.

The actress was approached to play Sidney Prescott in the 1996 movie, which would go on to become a major franchise, but she convinced director Wes Craven to shock audiences by casting her as Casey Becker, who is brutally murdered in the opening sequence.

"In the horror film genre, my biggest pet peeve was that I always knew the main character was going to be slugging through at the end, but was going to creak by and make it," she tells Hot Ones. "What I wanted to do is to take that comfort zone away.

"I asked if I could be Casey Becker, so we would establish this rule does not apply in this film."

Neve Campbell ended up taking the central role in the hit, about a group of young horror movie fans who find themselves at the mercy of a masked serial killer.

Scream was followed by three sequels and it was announced in May that a fifth film, featuring Campbell and original stars Courteney Cox and David Arquette, is in development.

Drew has also revealed her plans for when she finally departs this world, explaining she wants to follow in the footsteps of her grandfather, actor John Barrymore.

The actress has confirmed Hollywood hellraisers W.C. Fields and Errol Flynn stole John's body from the morgue and staged a final poker party for his corpse - and she's hoping her friends do the same when she dies.

"That is the kind of spirit I can get behind," she said. "Just prop the old bag up and let's have a few last rounds.

"I think death comes with so much morose sadness, and I understand that, but if it's OK just for me, if everyone could be really happy and celebratory and have a party, that would be my preference."