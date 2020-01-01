NEWS Ben Affleck to play Batman in The Flash movie Newsdesk Share with :





Ben Affleck will reprise the role of Batman in Ezra Miller's upcoming The Flash movie.



The 48-year-old made his debut as Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter ego in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and went on to reprise the role for Justice League a year later.



However, he was due to star and direct in a standalone Batman movie, but quit the project last year, with filmmaker Matt Reeves taking over and casting Robert Pattinson as the latest incarnation of the DC Comics superhero.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, The Flash director Andy Muschietti announced the surprising news that Affleck has agreed to suit up as Batman once more, after getting the script last week.



Muschietti said Affleck will also be joined by Michael Keaton, who last played Batman in Tim Burton's Batman Returns in 1992, and has a "substantial" part in the movie.



The upcoming standalone film focuses on The Flash, aka Barry Allen, and will see him crash into multiple dimensions, with many occupied by different Batmans.



"The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before," Muschietti told Vanity Fair. "It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in."



The big casting news was announced two days before the virtual 24-hour DC Fandome event, which will include panels for the new Flash movie, as well as Wonder Woman 1984, Aquaman, Shazam!, The Batman, Black Adam, and Suicide Squad.



Affleck appeared to hint at his role in The Flash when he stepped out wearing a T-shirt bearing the character's famous logo on Wednesday.