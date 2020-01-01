Russell Crowe: 'I owe my Hollywood career to Sharon Stone'

Russell Crowe has thanked Sharon Stone for helping him break into Hollywood.

The award-winning actor revealed that Sharon fought to have the New Zealand-born star cast alongside her in 1995 western The Quick and the Dead. The Sam Raimi movie served as Russell's American film debut, but he was almost passed over for the role of Cort - until Stone, who starred in the project and served as a producer, saved the day.

"It took me probably about 18 months or more and literally hundreds and hundreds of meetings before I actually got an American gig," he said during an appearance on U.S. talk show Late Night with Seth Meyers. "I only got it because Sharon Stone had seen a movie I was in."

Russell went on to explain that Sharon faced a lot of opposition when she wanted him for the part, and he's grateful she refused to back down.

"She was kind of in a sword fight with the male producers on the film and she just put her foot down and said, 'I'm going to hire the person I want to hire as the love interest,'" the 56 year old recalled.

"If it wasn't for her strength of commitment, I don't know how long it might have been before I got an American movie. I've got a lot to thank her for."

Just five years after The Quick and the Dead, which also starred Gene Hackman, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Gary Sinise, Russell went on to lead the cast in the Oscar-winning Gladiator, for which he picked up the Best Actor Academy Award.