Julia Louis-Dreyfus praises Joe Biden for reaching out after cancer diagnosis

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was moved to tears by Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden after he reached out to her following her breast cancer diagnosis.

The Veep actress took on emceeing duties at the final night of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, when Biden delivered his speech officially accepting his party's nomination.

During the broadcast, Louis-Dreyfus shared a personal story about former Vice President Biden, who helped set up a "moonshot" programme to improve cancer treatment during Barack Obama's second term.

Revealing how he had reached out to her, the star said: "A couple of years ago, I was diagnosed with cancer and I was absolutely terrified... One of the first people who called me was Joe. His real warmth and kindness on that call, man, I got to say, it made me cry."

Taking a jab at Biden's opponent, President Trump, Julia added: "Our current president has made me cry too, but it's never had anything to do with his warmth or kindness."

She then went back to praising the Democrat leader, by saying: "Joe Biden's empathy is genuine. You can feel it. That's why President Obama asked Joe to head up the Cancer Moonshot. President Obama knows what we all know, Joe Biden understands suffering and loss and sacrifice."

Louis-Dreyfus also said that she and Biden "hit it off immediately" when they met after she was cast as a vice president in TV show Veep.

The actress announced her breast cancer diagnosis on Twitter in September 2017 and subsequently confirmed she was cancer-free in October 2018.