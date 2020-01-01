Investigation launched into Ray Fisher's Justice League allegations

WarnerMedia officials have launched an investigation into Ray Fisher's allegations of an abusive work environment on the set of 2017's Justice League.

The actor, who played Victor Stone and his alter ego Cyborg in the superhero blockbuster, accused director Joss Whedon, who was drafted in to replace Zack Snyder after a family tragedy, of "abusive" behaviour on social media in early July, and he later updated fans and revealed he had spent the past two and half years gathering information and testimonies from other employees on the movie to build a case against Whedon.

On Thursday, he revealed that WarnerMedia bosses had launched an investigation into his claims.

"After 5 weeks of interviews with various cast/crew, @WarnerMedia has officially launched an independent third-party investigation to get to the heart of the toxic and abusive work environment created during Justice League reshoots. This is a MASSIVE step forward!" he tweeted. "I believe this investigation will show that Geoff Johns, Joss Whedon, Jon Berg (and others) grossly abused their power during the uncertainty of AT&T's merger with Time Warner. Thank you @WarnerMedia and @ATT for making strides to ensure a safer workplace for all!"

A source has confirmed the news to Variety, with the insider stating that there have been no findings yet and there is no specific timeline for the investigation. They added that WarnerMedia officials haven't prejudged Whedon or producers Johns and Berg, that the investigation is not limited to just them, and won't be conducted publicly in order to protect its integrity.

At the start of July, Fisher made the bombshell claim on Twitter that Whedon's treatment of the Justice League cast and crew was "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" and that Johns and Berg enabled his behaviour.

Whedon is yet to comment on the allegations, while Berg called them "categorically untrue".